VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Talks Breaking the Fourth Wall in NETWORK

Bryan Cranston was a guest on Tuesday night's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to talk about his Tony-nominated performance in the Broadway play "Network."

During the interview, Cranston talks about the part in the show when he goes into the audience and chooses a place to sit at random: "It is so much fun to be able to have a segment of the show where you're just improv'ing." Cranston goes on to say, "I usually look for the person who doesn't want me to sit next to them."

Meyers points out that one of the audience members that Cranston chose to sit next to was WWE wrestler Becky Lynch, "I mean, if there's ever a time you dodged serious injury, like, thank God she was willing to play along, right?"

Watch the interview below!

In Lee Hall's adaptation of Paddy Chayefsky's Academy Award-winning film, anchorman Howard Beale (Cranston) unravels live on-screen. But when the ratings soar, the Network seizes on its newfound prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV.



"You owe yourself the thrill of watching Bryan Cranston in Network," raves Ben Brantley of The New York Times. Tony and Olivier winner Ivo van Hove (A View From the Bridge) directs this unique, immersive multimedia spectacle, also starring Tony Goldwyn ("Scandal") and Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black").



Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You