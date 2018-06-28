VIDEO: Brandon Victor Dixon Talks SUPERSTAR, Pence and More with YouTuber Michael Korte

YouTuber Michael Korte is back with a joyful episode of his web show 'City of Michael' with special guest Brandon Victor Dixon!

In the episode Brandon & Michael discuss life after Jesus Christ Superstar Live, his interaction with Vice President Pence and treats viewers to an acapella performance of his new single #WeAre.

Korte is known for his smash YouTube videos #Ham4Bey, #Gaga4Rent and more! Check out his chat with Brandon Victor Dixon below!

