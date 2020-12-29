VIDEO: Billy Porter Talks Potential New Year's Eve Costume Changes on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Billy Porter talks about getting ready to co-host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" this year with Ryan.

He also discusses what he might wear, and shows off photos of his earlier, iconic fashion moments.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

Billy Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, and Golden Globe-nominated, actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright from Pittsburgh, PA.



His electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose" earned him a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics' Choice Award nomination. On screen, Porter recently appeared on "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and Baz Luhrman's "The Get Down" on Netflix.



A veteran of the theatre, Porter recently reprised his role as Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway acting credits include the Tony nominated Broadway musical, Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Cafe, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.