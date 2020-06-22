VIDEO: Billy Porter, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tituss Burgess and More Call on NYC Lawmakers to Reallocate Police Funding
Broadway stars are joining up with local activists and politicians calling on the New York City Council and Mayor Bill de Blasio to reallocate police funding and demilitarize police departments to help bring an end to police brutality.
Billy Porter, Tituss Burgess, Mark Ruffalo, Brandon Victor Dixon, John Leguizamo and more are featured in the video urging the government to reallocate $1 billion of the NYPD's $6 million budget and to invest it in community enrichment and youth programs.
See the video here:
This is the time. @NYCMayor, @NYCSpeakerCoJo & @NYCCouncil, we are asking you to demilitarize the police and cut $1 billion out of NYPD's $6 billion budget and invest it in our youth and communities. #NYCBudgetJustice #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/0UxRnSKjWN- Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) June 23, 2020
