VIDEO: Ben Platt Performs New Single 'I Wanna Love You But I Don't' on LATE NIGHT!

Tony winner Ben Platt stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform his new single, "I Wanna Love You But I Don't."

Watch the performance below!

Platt marked the arrival of new album REVERIE with his biggest North American headline tour to date, set to kick off February 23, 2022 at Orlando's Amway Center culminating with the tour finale on April 8, 2022 at Los Angeles's legendary Hollywood Bowl. Among the tour's indisputable highlights will be Platt's first ever headline show at New York City's world-famous Madison Square Garden, set for March 6, 2022.

Platt's much anticipated second solo album, REVERIE includes such extraordinary new singles as "Happy To Be Sad" and "Imagine," both available now on all digital platforms. Produced by Michael Pollack (Justin Bieber, Katy Perry) and Zach Skelton (Jonas Brothers, Paul McCartney) with additional production from GRAMMY® Award nominee Gian Stone (Maroon 5, Dua Lipa), "Happy To Be Sad" was met with applause from Billboard, which raved, "On 'Happy To Be Sad,' the singer beautifully illustrates the portrait of a lover having to leave his significant other for a while, and simply reveling in the sadness as a source of pure joy. It's a confusing emotion to describe until you hear Platt's cherubic vocals sing the words - then it feels like it's happening to you right in this moment."

The winner of the 2017 Tony® Award for "Best Leading Actor in a Musical" for his performance as Evan Hansen in the smash hit, Dear Evan Hansen, Platt also received a GRAMMY® Award for his role on Atlantic's DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING and a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. Platt will reprise his role as Evan in the Dear Evan Hansen film, set for release on September 24th; watch the official trailer HERE.