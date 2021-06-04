VIDEO: Ben Platt Appears in Pride Month PSA From The Trevor Project

A special PSA in honor of Pride month features Tony-winner Ben Platt to spread awareness and highlight resources from The Trevor Project available to LGBTQ youth in crisis.

Watch the PSA below!

The video is sponsored by Macy's as part of its Pride + Joy campaign in support of its LGBTQ colleagues, customers, and communities.

Benjamin Platt is an American actor, singer, and songwriter. He made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon and later starred in Dear Evan Hansen, receiving multiple accolades for his performance as the title character, including the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Platt's film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash, Run This Town, and Drunk Parents. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician, for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Once again, this year, in support of at-risk LGBTQ youth, Macy's Pride + Joy celebration will launch a nationwide give-back campaign to benefit The Trevor Project. As the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people, The Trevor Project works to save young lives by providing crisis support through free and confidential 24/7 services, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat. They also run TrevorSpace, the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operate innovative education, research, and advocacy programs.

The need for The Trevor Project's services is great. In its third annual national survey on mental health among LGBTQ youth (ages 13-24) conducted across the United States this year, The Trevor Project once again reaffirmed the urgency of their mission and the importance of partnerships to raise awareness of their life-saving services. One of the key findings showed that 42% of LGBTQ respondents seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth.

To help raise funds for Trevor's important work, from June 1 - June 30 at all Macy's stores nationwide and through its digital platforms, shoppers can celebrate Pride by giving back to The Trevor Project through Macy's charitable giving program. At checkout, customers can round up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar (up to $0.99) and donate their change, or donate online, to benefit The Trevor Project. These donations will help support the organization's mission of providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services. Macy's has supported The Trevor Project through a variety of initiatives for more than a decade. As their national Pride partner, in the last two years alone, Macy's has helped raise more than $1.6 million for Trevor's life-saving mission and programming.