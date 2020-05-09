VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Calls Jimmy Fallon; Talks 'You'll Never Walk Alone' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

During last night's episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, Barbra Streisand called Jimmy Fallon from her own quarantined home!

Streisand talked about her new video for "You'll Never Walk Alone" to raise support for COVID-19 first responders through Direct Relief.

Hear what she had to say in the video below!

If you missed Streisand's "You'll Never Walk Alone" video, you can check it out here!

Streisand most recently released an album, Walls, in November 2018. With the longest span of number one albums in history, Streisand has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career. She is the only woman to make the All-Time Top 10 Best Selling Artists list, an honor which includes fellow duet partners Elvis Presley and Billy Joel. Streisand also has the longest span of number one albums in history, just under 50 years. She made her Broadway debut in in 1962's I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE and returned to the Great White Way for 1964's FUNNY GIRL.

The best-selling female recording artist in history, Streisand partnered with some of Hollywood's biggest stars to sing Broadway classics her latest album "Encore". Following the release of her 2014 record-breaking "Partners," "ENCORE: Movie Partners Sing Broadway" is Streisand's third and long-awaited Broadway album. Streisand released "The Broadway Album" and "Back to Broadway" in 1985 and 1993, respectfully, both of which went multi-platinum.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You