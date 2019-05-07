VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Alex Brightman Wants Michael Keaton to Join Him on Stage

Alex Brightman stopped by LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers last night to talk about Beetlejuice the Musical. During the interview, he talks about his special relationship with New York City's Winter Garden Theatre, taking on the mantle of Beetlejuice and his cameo in Documentary Now!

Brightman also talks about being a big Michael Keaton fan, who originated the role of Beetlejuice in the 1988 film.

Brightman said, "I really, really want him to come see the show because I think he'll be excited to see the thing we've done, without having, you know, compromised anything that he did or anyone did in that movie. You know, it's iconic with a capital "I." So I want to see him there because I want to thank him for giving me such insane shoes that I try to fill."

Watch the interview below!

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

BEETLEJUICE stars Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Two-Time Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso (Lazarus) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure(Honeymoon In Vegas) as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and Two-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz (Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh (SpongBob SquarePants) as Otho, Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn) as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Girl Scout, in a cast of 25 that includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC





