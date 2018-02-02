VIDEO: Anthony Rapp Reflects on His Kevin Spacey Comments: 'I was Trying to Protect People'

Just months ago, Broadway star Anthony Rapp started a media frenzy when he came forward about being sexually assaulted by Kevin Spacey after a party when he was just 14. Now he's looking back on his decision to reveal that information and reflecting on the support he's received since then.

Watch what he has to say on a recent episode of The Talk below!

Anthony Rapp is best known for originating the role of Mark is Rent - a role he recreated for the feature film adaptation. He also appeared on Broadway in You're A Good Man Charlie Brown and If/Then. Rapp is currently appearing as Paul Stamets in Star Trek: Discovery.

Related Articles