VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Performs 'Stop', Talks HAMILTON and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Anthony Ramos appeared as a guest of last night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden!

Ramos shared a performance of his new song "Stop" and chatted with Corden about the song, as well as the process of auditioning for "Hamilton" and more!

Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015. In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper and Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It." Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming In The Heights film as Usnavi.

