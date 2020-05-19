VIDEO: Anna Baryshnikov and Teddy Bergman Read From THE NEW SINCERITY For DPS On Air

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This week, Dramatists Play Service's social media channel, "DPS On Air," features Anna Baryshnikov ("Dickinson") and "KPOP" director Teddy Bergman reading from "The New Sincerity" by Alena Smith (creator of hit Apple TV+ series "Dickinson").

Watch the video below!

"DPS On Air" is meant to provide a stage for DPS playwrights, enrichment for audiences, and serve as a spotlight for the theater community. Each week, the channel features intimate, living room performances by renowned playwrights, actors, and friends of the theater community. So far, readings by Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell ("Hedwig and The Angry Inch"), Lauren Gunderson ("The Book of Will"), Michael John LaChiusa ("Hello Again"), John Patrick Shanley ('Doubt"), Diane Davis ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"), Molly Bernard ("Younger"), Maulik Pancholy ("30 Rock"), and plays by Mitchell, LaChiusa, Shanley, Donald Margulies ("Dinner with Friends"), Sam Silbiger ("Six Years Old"), Crystal Skillman ("Open"), Adam Szymkowicz ("Hearts Like Fists"), Aaron Mark ("Squeamish"), Kate Scelsa ("Everyone's Fine with Virginia Woolf"), Ken Urban ("The Awake"), Christina Quintana ("Scissoring"), and Kevin Armento ("Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally") have been featured.

