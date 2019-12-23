VIDEO: Ana Gasteyer Sends a Holiday Meesage to Idina Menzel!
SNL and Broadway veteran is celebrating the holidays this season with the release of her latest album, Sugar & Booze, and she's calling on a fellow Elphaba vet for support. Watch as she hilariously gives Idina Menzel a call and check out Menzel's response below!
Today, I decided to call my dear friend, @idinamenzel , to congratulate her on her album, Christmas: #ASeasonOfLove. Having made my own Christmas album, #SugarAndBooze, I know how important it is for women making holiday music to support other women making holiday music. pic.twitter.com/dOH7AV2Ngl- Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) December 23, 2019
So good talking to you Anna#SugarAndBooze #ASeasonOfLove https://t.co/hVT8S3zcBZ pic.twitter.com/7dXEbIaQNG- Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) December 23, 2019
In addition to her celebrated work as a television actor and on "SNL," Gasteyer is a trained singer who has starred in multiple Broadway and televised musicals. She starred as Elphaba in Wicked in both the Broadway and Chicago productions (earning a Jefferson Award Nomination for her performance in the latter). In 2017, Gasteyer starred in FOX's "A Christmas Story Live!," inspired by the holiday classic feature. In the expanded role of "Mrs. Schwartz," Gasteyer belted out the Emmy Award nominated song "In The Market For A Miracle" which was created for her by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Gasteyer also starred as Mae in the movie musical Reefer Madness for Showtime and as 'Principal McGee' in FOX's hit live broadcast of the iconic musical Grease opposite Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens. In 2018, Gasteyer performed as Miss Hannigan in the Tony-winning musical Annie at The Hollywood Bowl alongside David Alan Grier, Megan Hilty, Lea Salonga and Roger Bart.
Gasteyer's voice can be heard on the soundtracks for Reefer Madness, "A Christmas Story Live," the 2015 cast recording of A New Brain (opposite Jonathan Groff) and the Actors Fund Benefit recording of Hair. Prior to I'm Hip, she created and toured the musical acts Elegant Songs from a Handsome Woman and Let It Rip.
