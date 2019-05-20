VIDEO: Alicia Albright and Ashlea Potts Dance to Shoshana Bean's 'Remember The Day'

Johnny Stellard has choreographed a dance to "Remember the Day" from Shoshana Bean's album, Spectrum. The video, which tells the story of a same sex couple, features Alicia Albright and Ashlea Potts and is in honor WorldPride NYC which takes place next month.

Watch the video below!

Shoshana Bean is currently starring as Jenna in Waitress on Broadway. Her latest album Spectrum landed her at #1 on the Billboard Jazz Charts. Bean made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray and starred as the first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked. Most recently, she appeared as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and as Cee-Cee Bloom in the new musical adaptation of Beaches, for which she earned a Jeff Award Nomination for best lead actress in a musical.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You