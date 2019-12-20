VIDEO: AIN'T TOO PROUD Celebrates the 55th Anniversary of 'My Girl' with Subway Performance

Ain't Too Proud's Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, James Harkness, and Ephraim Sykes, sang "My Girl" a cappella for some lucky subway riders in celebration of the song's 55th anniversary, which is officially tomorrow, December 21st.

See the video below!

AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest.





