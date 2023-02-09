VIDEO: 5 of Our Favorite LA LA LAND Musical Moments

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, the hit movie musical La La Land is being adapted into a Broadway musical.

Directed by Bartlett Sher, the musical will feature music from the film's composer, Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The book will be written by Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker. Marc Platt is set to produce.

The original film won Oscars for best director for Damien Chazelle, actress in a leading role for Emma Stone, production design, cinematography, original score, and original song. The film features hit songs like "City of Stars" and "Another Day of Sun."

The original film starred Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, Finn Wittrock, Callie Hernandez, Sonoya Mizuno, Jessica Rothe, Tom Everett Scott and Josh Pence.

Ahead of La La Land's Broadway debut, we have compiled five of our favorite musical moments from the film, including performances by Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, and John Legend.

Watch Emma Stone perform "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" here:

Watch Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling perform "City of Stars" here:

Watch "Someone in the Crowd" here:

Watch Emma Stone and Ryan Goslig perform "Lovely Night" here:

Watch John Legend perform "Start A Fire":