Updates To The New York Philharmonic's 2019Â–20 Season Announced
The New York Philharmonic has announced updates to its 2019-20 season. Highlights include:
- Dates and artists have been announced for the co-presentation of a new, site-specific production of Virgil Thomson's The Mother of Us All at The Metropolitan Museum of Art as part of Project 19. The production will take place on February 8, 11-12, and 14, 2020, and will feature soprano Felicia Moore as Susan B. Anthony. Daniela Candillari will conduct and Louisa Proske will direct the production, co-presented by the New York Philharmonic, The Metropolitan Museum of Art's MetLiveArts performance series, and The Juilliard School.
- The New York Philharmonic has commissioned a new work by David Hertzberg, to be premiered during Mahler's New York. Music Director Jaap van Zweden will conduct the World Premiere during the one-night-only, low-cost Mahler Grooves, April 17, 2020, and will reprise the work on the April 18, 2020, Saturday Matinee Concert and on the 2020 European tour.
- The New York Philharmonic's previously announced performances of Jörg Widmann's Babylon Suite, February 27-29, 2020, led by Franz Welser-Möst, will mark the work's US Premiere.
- Repertoire has been announced for New York Philharmonic Ensembles at Merkin Hall.
- Ankush Kumar Bahl will make his New York Philharmonic debut conducting Fun at the Phil: Sleepover at the Museum, the Philharmonic's first-ever family benefit for children, March 7, 2020.
An updated chronological listing for the entire 2019-20 season, incorporating all of the above updates and more, is available here