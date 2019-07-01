Updates To The New York Philharmonic's 2019Â–20 Season Announced

The New York Philharmonic has announced updates to its 2019-20 season. Highlights include:

Dates and artists have been announced for the co-presentation of a new, site-specific production of Virgil Thomson's The Mother of Us All at The Metropolitan Museum of Art as part of Project 19. The production will take place on February 8, 11-12, and 14, 2020, and will feature soprano Felicia Moore as Susan B. Anthony. Daniela Candillari will conduct and Louisa Proske will direct the production, co-presented by the New York Philharmonic, The Metropolitan Museum of Art's MetLiveArts performance series, and The Juilliard School.



The New York Philharmonic has commissioned a new work by David Hertzberg, to be premiered during Mahler's New York. Music Director Jaap van Zweden will conduct the World Premiere during the one-night-only, low-cost Mahler Grooves, April 17, 2020, and will reprise the work on the April 18, 2020, Saturday Matinee Concert and on the 2020 European tour.



The New York Philharmonic's previously announced performances of Jörg Widmann's Babylon Suite, February 27-29, 2020, led by Franz Welser-Möst, will mark the work's US Premiere.



Repertoire has been announced for New York Philharmonic Ensembles at Merkin Hall.



Ankush Kumar Bahl will make his New York Philharmonic debut conducting Fun at the Phil: Sleepover at the Museum, the Philharmonic's first-ever family benefit for children, March 7, 2020.

An updated chronological listing for the entire 2019-20 season, incorporating all of the above updates and more, is available here (updates are bold).





