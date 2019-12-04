Upcoming At MAD: Anna Sui Film Series, New Family Programs, And More!
Upcoming at MAD: Anna Sui film series, new family programs, and more! See the full lineup below:
The Art of an Anna Sui Scent
Saturday, December 7, 4:00 pm
To celebrate The World of Anna Sui, the fashion designer's first major retrospective in the United States, Sui is participating in a series of conversations at MAD with her favorite collaborators and muses. For the Art of an Anna Sui Scent, the fashion designer will be joined by Robertet's famed perfumer Jérome Epinette. The longtime friends and collaborators will discuss the magical world of Anna Sui fragrances and the creation of the global favorite scent, Fantasia.
Director's Screening of Puzzle of a Downfall Child
Thursday, December 12, 6:30 pm
Puzzle of a Downfall Child follows the fall of former top fashion model Lou Andreas Sand, impeccably played by Faye Dunaway. In this tragic, surreally shot drama, she recalls her career in a series of flashbacks during a visit from the photographer who helped make her famous. Jerry Schatzberg joins his longtime friend Anna Sui for a screening and conversation on the fashion photographer's first feature film.
Festival!
Thursday, December 19, 6:30 pm
Murray Lerner's Oscar-nominated documentary was shot over four years at the Newport Folk Festival. The film features Donovan, Joan Baez (wearing Marimekko), Odetta, Peter Paul & Mary, and Bob Dylan's infamous 1965 electric set. The screening of this digitally restored film will be followed by a conversation with Murray Lerner's son Noah Lerner.
Upcycle Your Clothes with Artist-in-Residence Jennie Maydew
Sunday, December 8, 2019 - 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
Embroider, embellish, and refresh old jackets and jeans with MAD Artist-in-Residence Jennie Maydew in our Studio Sunday workshop. Participants should bring in a piece of clothing they want to modify, all other materials will be provided.
Stroller Tour of The World of Anna Sui
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 9:30 am
Join us before the Museum is open for an insightful tour and stimulating discussion of The World of Anna Sui especially designed for parents and caregivers to enjoy while caring for little ones. Led by our docents, this experience offers a relaxed and engaging experience for art and design lovers.
Mixed-Media Collage with MAD Artist Fellow Anthony Akinbola
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Create a dynamic collage using found objects and nontraditional media during this hands-on workshop led by MAD Artist Fellow Anthony Akinbola. Visitors will work from blank canvases and bare canvas frames to create layered surfaces and elaborate compositions using fabric, ephemera, and recycled materials. Free with Pay-What-You-Wish admission.
Artslab with Artist-in-Residence Heechan Kim
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 4:00 pm
Teens are invited to join Artist-in-Residence Heechan Kim and explore Hempcrete, a new sustainable building material created with hemp! Participants will create a pencil holder out of Hempcrete and paint it with natural pigments while discussing the applications for this material and eco-conscious alternatives. Free for teens with valid school ID; RSVP required.
Vera Paints a Scarf
Through January 26, 2020
The World of Anna Sui
Through February 23, 2020
Burke Prize 2019
Through April 12, 2020
Artist Fellow Exhibition: Belt/ Border
Through February 9, 2020
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by To... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Breaks Winter Garden Box Office Record
BEETLEJUICE, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), announced Beetlejuice broke the... (read more)
Broadway's TINA Breaks All-Time Box Office Record at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL shattered the all-time box office record at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) for the week en... (read more)
Breaking: Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones Will Lead THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical; Chicago Premiere Pushed to 2021
Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel will play the iconic Miranda Priestly in the new musical, The Devil Wears Prada and the role of the wide-eyed assistant,... (read more)
All the Broadway Tickets You Can Buy for $39 (or Less!) on Cyber Monday
No, this is not a drill. We've got deals on 18 (count 'em!) Broadway shows this Cyber Monday. From mega-hits like 'Mean Girls' and 'Come From Away' to... (read more)
High School Production of TARZAN Canceled Due to Racism Concerns
Alexander Hamilton High School has canceled auditions for Tarzan, amid racism concerns. It will now stage the Shakespeare in the Park musical adaptati... (read more)