Upcoming at MAD: Anna Sui film series, new family programs, and more! See the full lineup below:

To celebrate The World of Anna Sui, the fashion designer's first major retrospective in the United States, Sui is participating in a series of conversations at MAD with her favorite collaborators and muses. For the Art of an Anna Sui Scent, the fashion designer will be joined by Robertet's famed perfumer Jérome Epinette. The longtime friends and collaborators will discuss the magical world of Anna Sui fragrances and the creation of the global favorite scent, Fantasia.

Director's Screening of Puzzle of a Downfall Child

Thursday, December 12, 6:30 pm

Puzzle of a Downfall Child follows the fall of former top fashion model Lou Andreas Sand, impeccably played by Faye Dunaway. In this tragic, surreally shot drama, she recalls her career in a series of flashbacks during a visit from the photographer who helped make her famous. Jerry Schatzberg joins his longtime friend Anna Sui for a screening and conversation on the fashion photographer's first feature film.

Festival!

Thursday, December 19, 6:30 pm

Murray Lerner's Oscar-nominated documentary was shot over four years at the Newport Folk Festival. The film features Donovan, Joan Baez (wearing Marimekko), Odetta, Peter Paul & Mary, and Bob Dylan's infamous 1965 electric set. The screening of this digitally restored film will be followed by a conversation with Murray Lerner's son Noah Lerner.

Upcycle Your Clothes with Artist-in-Residence Jennie Maydew

Sunday, December 8, 2019 - 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Embroider, embellish, and refresh old jackets and jeans with MAD Artist-in-Residence Jennie Maydew in our Studio Sunday workshop. Participants should bring in a piece of clothing they want to modify, all other materials will be provided.

Join us before the Museum is open for an insightful tour and stimulating discussion of The World of Anna Sui especially designed for parents and caregivers to enjoy while caring for little ones. Led by our docents, this experience offers a relaxed and engaging experience for art and design lovers.

Mixed-Media Collage with MAD Artist Fellow Anthony Akinbola

Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Create a dynamic collage using found objects and nontraditional media during this hands-on workshop led by MAD Artist Fellow Anthony Akinbola. Visitors will work from blank canvases and bare canvas frames to create layered surfaces and elaborate compositions using fabric, ephemera, and recycled materials. Free with Pay-What-You-Wish admission.

Artslab with Artist-in-Residence Heechan Kim

Friday, December 13, 2019 - 4:00 pm

Teens are invited to join Artist-in-Residence Heechan Kim and explore Hempcrete, a new sustainable building material created with hemp! Participants will create a pencil holder out of Hempcrete and paint it with natural pigments while discussing the applications for this material and eco-conscious alternatives. Free for teens with valid school ID; RSVP required.

Through January 26, 2020

Through February 23, 2020

Through April 12, 2020

Through February 9, 2020





