Up on the Marquee: THE KITE RUNNER

The Kite Runner is coming to Broadway! The play is set to begin performances at the Hayes Theater on July 6 and will run through October 30, 2022. Based on Khaled Hosseini's internationally best-selling novel and adapted by Matthew Spangler, the production comes to New York from two successful seasons in London's West End.

One of the best-loved and most highly acclaimed novels of our time, The Kite Runner is a haunting tale of friendship spanning cultures and continents, that follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever.

The marquee just went up at the Hayes Theatre and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski