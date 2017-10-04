THE ICEMAN COMETH
Up on the Marquee: THE ICEMAN COMETH with Denzel Washington

Oct. 4, 2017  

Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh starring Tony and Oscar-winner Denzel Washington will play the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre beginning March 22nd, 2018. The production's opening night is currently set for April 26, 2018.

George C. Wolfe will direct the Scott Rudin produced revival. The production is a limited 14 week engagement.

The Iceman Cometh focuses on a group of alcoholics and misfits who endlessly discuss but never act on their dreams, and Hickey, the traveling salesman determined to strip them of their pipe dreams.

Denzel Washington has been a household name since he first became known as a heartthrob doctor on the NBC television medical drama ST. ELSEWHERE (1982-1988). Film success followed with work in such diverse films as PHILADELPHIA, MAN ON FIRE, THE GREAT DEBATERS, GANGSTER, and FLIGHT.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Up on the Marquee: THE ICEMAN COMETH with Denzel Washington
Theatre Marquee installation for Denzel Washington starring in in 'Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh' at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 3, 2017 in New York City.

