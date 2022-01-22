Up on the Marquee: PLAZA SUITE

The upcoming Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, is set to begin preview performances on Friday, February 25, 2022, with the official opening night set for Monday, March 28, 2022, at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). Check out photso of the marquee below!

Plaza Suite played a sold-out pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre from Wednesday, February 5, 2020 through Saturday, February 22, 2020. The production was ready to begin Broadway previews on Friday, March 13, 2020 when the Governor issued the mandate on Thursday, March 12, 2020 closing all Broadway theaters.

The design team includes two-time Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty (set design), Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood (costume design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman (incidental music), and Jim Carnahan (casting director). Plaza Suite is general managed by 101 Productions, Ltd.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski