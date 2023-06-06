Video: Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character

Nikki Crawford is 100% pure Tony nominee! Just weeks after making her Broadway debut as the matriarch of Fat Ham, Nikki became one of five nominees from the Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

"When I read the script I really wanted to bring Tedra's humanity to the character," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's very easy to judge her because of how she dresses and speaks... but because of James [Ijames'] writing and what I as an actor bring to the role, people are seeing similarities in themselves."

Below, watch as Nikki chats more about developing her character, why this company means so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.