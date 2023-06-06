Video: Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character

Nikki Crawford is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 4 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination

Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

Nikki Crawford is 100% pure Tony nominee! Just weeks after making her Broadway debut as the matriarch of Fat Ham, Nikki became one of five nominees from the Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

"When I read the script I really wanted to bring Tedra's humanity to the character," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's very easy to judge her because of how she dresses and speaks... but because of James [Ijames'] writing and what I as an actor bring to the role, people are seeing similarities in themselves."

Below, watch as Nikki chats more about developing her character, why this company means so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





RELATED STORIES

1
FAT HAM Extends Run on Broadway Photo
FAT HAM Extends Run on Broadway

The critically acclaimed, five-time Tony Award nominated, Pulitzer Prize- winning FAT HAM by Tony nominee James Ijames will add one week of performances on Broadway.

2
Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights for FAT HAM Photo
Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights for FAT HAM

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide English-speaking stage licensing rights to James Ijames’ 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning and 2023 Tony Award-nominated Best Play Fat Ham for its Samuel French imprint.

3
Video: Watch Juicy Belt Out Creep in FAT HAM Photo
Video: Watch Juicy Belt Out 'Creep' in FAT HAM

In this video from Fat Ham on Broadway, watch as Juicy, played by Marcel Spears, takes his turn at family cookout karaoke with his own rendition of Radiohead's 'Creep'.

4
Get 25% Off Tickets to FAT HAM on Broadway! Photo
Get 25% Off Tickets to FAT HAM on Broadway!

Broadway's new play Fat Ham is now running and we're giving BroadwayWorld readers an exclusive discount! Learn more about how to get discounted tickets to Fat Ham here!

From This Author - Richard Ridge

Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid DreamsVideo: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
Video: How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony NominationVideo: How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Video: Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the TonysVideo: Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
Video: Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood DreamsVideo: Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams

Videos

Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Video
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You