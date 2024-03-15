Up on the Marquee: APPROPRIATE Moves to the Belasco Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the critically-acclaimed Second Stage Theater production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer and starring Sarah Paulson, is transferring to the Belasco Theater for a limited 13-week engagement, beginning Monday, March 25th. This strictly limited extended run will play through June 23rd.

APPROPRIATE opened to rave reviews on December 18th and sold out its initial run, adding a three-week extension due to popular demand. The best-reviewed and best-selling play on Broadway, Appropriate has broken Second Stage’s box office record at the Hayes Theater and is on track to be Second Stage’s most successful Hayes production ever. The production will concluded its run at the Hayes on March 3rd.

The transfer engagement will feature original company members Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”), Corey Stoll (“Billions,” “House of Cards”), Michael Esper (The Last Ship), Natalie Gold (“Succession”), Graham Campbell (Broadway debut), Alyssa Emily Marvin (Grey House), Lincoln Cohen (Broadway debut), and Everett Sobers (Broadway debut), with Ella Beatty.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski