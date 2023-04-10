Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tyler Perry, Alana Mayo, and More Will Be Honored at The Entertainment Community Fund 2023 Gala

Tyler Perry, Alana Mayo, and More Will Be Honored at The Entertainment Community Fund 2023 Gala

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, will host its Annual Gala on Monday, May 1, 2023 in New York City.

Apr. 10, 2023  

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, will host its Annual Gala on Monday, May 1, 2023 in New York City. The evening, which marks the Fund's inaugural gala under its new name, will celebrate distinguished philanthropist Glorya Kaufman; Head of Orion Pictures, film executive and producer Alana Mayo; Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer, activist and President of Tom Kirdahy Productions Tom Kirdahy; and actor, director, screenwriter, producer, playwright, author, philanthropist and Founder of Tyler Perry Studios Tyler Perry as they receive the Entertainment Community Fund Medal of Honor.

The Annual Gala event that honors entertainment professionals working in film, television, theater, music and dance will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway) with 6 pm ET cocktails, followed by a 7 pm ET dinner and tribute. The evening will include special performances to be announced as guests come together to support the Fund's programs that foster stability and resiliency and provide a safety net over the lifespan of members of the performing arts and entertainment industry nationwide.

"All year long, the Entertainment Community Fund provides services that address the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment, and we always look forward to our Annual Gala to celebrate those who work alongside us in this mission," said Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chair of Board of Trustees of the Entertainment Community Fund. "It's a privilege to recognize the achievements of this year's Medal of Honor recipients-Glorya Kaufman, Alana Mayo, Tom Kirdahy and Tyler Perry-during our first gala officially as the Entertainment Community Fund, as we commemorate their dedication and support they provide to the industry."

The Entertainment Community Fund Medal of Honor was inaugurated on May 9, 1910 when it was first presented to President William Howard Taft. The award was revived in 1958, and since 1992, when Shubert Organization President Bernard B. Jacobs was recognized, the award has been presented at an annual fundraising gala. Since then, dozens of leaders have been recognized with this high honor given to individuals and organizations that enrich the entertainment community. To view past honorees, visit entertainmentcommunity.org/gala-honorees-and-awardees.

Tickets to the benefit begin at $1,750 with tables available beginning at $15,000. For more information and special sponsorship opportunities in NYC, please contact 212-627-1000 or reach out to entertainmentcommunity@resevt.com. Visit the event page and purchase tickets at entertainmentcommunity.org/Gala2023.



Related Stories
Broadway Buying Guide: April 10, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: April 10, 2023
Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, April 10, 2023.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Take Part in Talkback For BLACK SWAN at The United Palace Photo
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Take Part in Talkback For BLACK SWAN at The United Palace
The 2010 psychological roller coaster BLACK SWAN kicks off the return of MOVIES AT THE UNITED PALACE on April 24, the first of the season's six films set in New York City and selected by the United Palace's good friend, patron, and neighbor, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of SHUCKED Photo
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of SHUCKED
Broadway got a little bit corny week as Shucked celebrated its opening at the Nederlander Theatre. BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet to chat with special guests, including Kristin Chenoweth, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski, Rachel Dratch, Lea DeLaria, and more!
CHICAGO Releases New Block Of Tickets Through February 4, 2024 Photo
CHICAGO Releases New Block Of Tickets Through February 4, 2024
A new block of tickets is now on sale through February 4, 2024 for the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 4/10: Lea Michele Teases Filmed FUNNY GIRL, Plus a Message From Michael R. Jackson!Wake Up With BWW 4/10: Lea Michele Teases Filmed FUNNY GIRL, Plus a Message From Michael R. Jackson!
April 10, 2023

Top stories: Lea Michele has teased a possible filmed version of Funny Girl, plus watch an exclusive video message from Michael R. Jackson in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
Video: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'So Big / So Small' From DEAR EVAN HANSENVideo: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'So Big / So Small' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN
April 8, 2023

Watch Liz Callaway sing 'So Big / So Small' from Dear Evan Hansen at MAIRI DORMAN-PHANEUF: MUSIC OF BROADWAY FOR CELLO & PIANO at 54 Below.
Martin McDonagh Says Theatres Have Refused to Perform His Plays Because He Wouldn't Make Language More 'Palatable'Martin McDonagh Says Theatres Have Refused to Perform His Plays Because He Wouldn't Make Language More 'Palatable'
April 8, 2023

According to an interview with BBC 4, Martin McDonagh says that theatres have refused to perform his plays because he would not allow them to change the language.
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs for Easter & PassoverBroadway Jukebox: 50 Songs for Easter & Passover
April 8, 2023

Enjoy songs from beloved Bible musicals like Jesus Christ Superstar, Godspell, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and The Prince of Egypt, to some less obvious prayers and hymns in shows like Falsettos, Miss Saigon, Come From Away and so many more!
Joanna Greer, Teacher and Associate Artistic Director of TADA! Youth Theater, Has Passed AwayJoanna Greer, Teacher and Associate Artistic Director of TADA! Youth Theater, Has Passed Away
April 8, 2023

Joanna Greer, a beloved member of the NYC theater community, and a devoted teacher who was dedicated to handing down the art forms of dance and storytelling, passed away on March 31 peacefully at home surrounded by family and love. 
share