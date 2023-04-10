Tyler Perry, Alana Mayo, and More Will Be Honored at The Entertainment Community Fund 2023 Gala

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, will host its Annual Gala on Monday, May 1, 2023 in New York City. The evening, which marks the Fund's inaugural gala under its new name, will celebrate distinguished philanthropist Glorya Kaufman; Head of Orion Pictures, film executive and producer Alana Mayo; Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer, activist and President of Tom Kirdahy Productions Tom Kirdahy; and actor, director, screenwriter, producer, playwright, author, philanthropist and Founder of Tyler Perry Studios Tyler Perry as they receive the Entertainment Community Fund Medal of Honor.

The Annual Gala event that honors entertainment professionals working in film, television, theater, music and dance will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway) with 6 pm ET cocktails, followed by a 7 pm ET dinner and tribute. The evening will include special performances to be announced as guests come together to support the Fund's programs that foster stability and resiliency and provide a safety net over the lifespan of members of the performing arts and entertainment industry nationwide.

"All year long, the Entertainment Community Fund provides services that address the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment, and we always look forward to our Annual Gala to celebrate those who work alongside us in this mission," said Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chair of Board of Trustees of the Entertainment Community Fund. "It's a privilege to recognize the achievements of this year's Medal of Honor recipients-Glorya Kaufman, Alana Mayo, Tom Kirdahy and Tyler Perry-during our first gala officially as the Entertainment Community Fund, as we commemorate their dedication and support they provide to the industry."

The Entertainment Community Fund Medal of Honor was inaugurated on May 9, 1910 when it was first presented to President William Howard Taft. The award was revived in 1958, and since 1992, when Shubert Organization President Bernard B. Jacobs was recognized, the award has been presented at an annual fundraising gala. Since then, dozens of leaders have been recognized with this high honor given to individuals and organizations that enrich the entertainment community. To view past honorees, visit entertainmentcommunity.org/gala-honorees-and-awardees.

Tickets to the benefit begin at $1,750 with tables available beginning at $15,000. For more information and special sponsorship opportunities in NYC, please contact 212-627-1000 or reach out to entertainmentcommunity@resevt.com. Visit the event page and purchase tickets at entertainmentcommunity.org/Gala2023.