Twelve Days of Christmas: Zachary Quinto & Shailene Woodley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we are featuring some of our favorite members of the 2024 Broadway scene to share some of her most cherished holiday songs, films, and performances. This year's coutdown is sponsored by Elf The Musical- running on Broadway through January 4 at the Marquis Theatre.

Elf The Musical is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. Raised by elves at the North Pole, Buddy’s enormous size and limited toy-making abilities make him realize he may not quite fit in! When he discovers he is actually human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, and in turn, helps the Big Apple and the people he meets rediscover the true meaning of Christmas. Featuring a mistletoe-tapping score and a knockout cast – including a "terrific" (Deadline) Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings) as Santa Claus and a "delightful and exuberant" (The New York Times) Grey Henson (Mean Girls, Shucked) as Buddy – this is one holiday charmer you won't want to miss.

Cult of Love is the undisputed holiday play of the 2024/25 Broadway season! Leslye Headland’s new family dramedy opened just last week at the Hayes Theatre and the cast told us all about the holiday movies and music that get them pumped for the season.

"My favorite holiday song is by John Denver," answered Zachary Quinto. "He did a couple of Christmas albums. One is 'Rocky Mountain Christmas', the other one is 'John Denver and the Muppets'. On both of those albums is a song called 'A Baby Just Like You.' And the chorus of that song is: 'Merry Christmas Little Zachary, Merry Christmas everyone.' because John Denver's son's name is Zachary. And so growing up, my family used to play that song and I thought it was about me. So I do listen to it once every year."

"The Santa Clause is my favorite holiday film and Elf is my second favorrite," added Shailene Woodley." And I really love Carol of the Bells because it's so haunting!"

Quinto can currently be seen in Rightor Doyle’s feature film Down Low opposite Lukas Gage for FilmNation Entertainment and He Went That Way opposite Jacob Elordi for Vertical Entertainment. The films had their respective world premieres at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival and 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. Previously, Quinto completed his critically acclaimed West End Debut as ‘GoreVidal’ in James Graham’s play Best of Enemies. His other stage credits include the Broadway revivals of The Boys in the Band and The Glass Menagerie and the off-Broadway revival of Angels in America. This fall, Quinto will be seen starring as Dr. Oliver Wolf in the highly anticipated series "Brilliant Minds" for NBC via Berlanti Productions. Quinto starred as ‘Spock’ in JJ Abram’s reboot of the "Star Trek" franchise and in Margin Call, which he also produced through his production company, Before The Door Pictures. Some of his television credits include "NOS4A2," "Heroes," and his Emmy nominated turn on "American Horror Story." Quinto is repped by WME, 42, Untitled Entertainment, Relevant PR and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Woodley currently stars in the STARZ television series “Three Women,” based on author Lisa Taddeo’s international best selling novel. Woodley was solidified as a household name from the Divergent film series in addition to her acclaimed roles in The Fault in Our Stars, The Spectacular Now and The Descendants, for which she earned individual nominations for two Critics Choice Awards and a Golden Globe. Woodley most recently co-starred in Michael Mann’s film Ferrari and just wrapped production on the film Motor City. Other film credits include Dumb Money, The Last Letter from Your Lover, Adrift, and Snowden. On the small screen, Woodley notably starred as Jane in the critically acclaimed television series “Big Little Lies,” for which she earned an individual Emmy and Golden Globe nomination. Cult of Love will be her Broadway debut.