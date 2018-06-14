Trevor Dion Nicholas Will Join ALADDIN National Tour as Genie at Pittsburgh Stop

Disney Theatrical Productions has just announced that Morgantown, WV native Trevor Dion Nicholas, who is currently starring as "Genie" in the London West End production of Aladdin, will come home to play the iconic role in Pittsburgh, where the hit Broadway musical will play a three-week engagement from August 22 - September 9, 2018 at the Benedum Center. Additional casting for the Pittsburgh engagement will be announced at a later time. This tour is part of the 2017-2018 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series, presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, and Broadway Across America.

Nicholas, a graduate of Morgantown High School and West Virginia University, was in the Broadway production of Aladdin before originating the role of "Genie" in London's West End. Nicholas' other stage credits include the West End production of Dreamgirls, the North American tour of Big River, and regional productions of Super Fly, Ragtime, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The Wiz. Nicholas' television credits include "The Americans," "Disney's Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall," "Sunday Night at the Palladium" and "Royal Variety Performance."

was hailed by The Times of London as, "larger than life, all smiles and showbiz and a genius genie." He temporarily trades places with the North American tour's current "Genie," Michael James Scott, who will play the role in London at the Prince Edward Theatre from August 17 through September 30, 2018 before returning to the tour.

"My time with Aladdin in the West End so far has been absolutely incredible, but the opportunity to perform as "Genie" in Pittsburgh on The Benedum Center stage, where I saw numerous shows growing up, means so much to me and those I love," said Trevor Dion Nicholas. "It's a dream come true to perform for audiences full of family and friends in a city so close to my heart."

In Pittsburgh, Aladdin will play Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays: August 23 and September 6 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays: August 26 and September 2 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, September 9 at 1:00 p.m. VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations, a commemorative souvenir program and an exclusive merchandise item, are also available.

Tickets (starting at $35) are available at the following official Pittsburgh Cultural Trust ticket sources: online at TrustArts.org, by calling Guest Services at 412-456-4800, or in person at Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Avenue. For groups of 10+ call 412-471-6930, online at TrustArts.org/GroupSales or in person at Theater Square Box Office.

Ticket buyers are reminded that TrustArts.org, CulturalDistrict.org, 412-456-4800, The Box Office at Theater Square at 655 Penn Avenue, and the venue box office prior to curtain are the only official retail ticket sources for all Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh tickets. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance. For more information, visit: TrustArts.org/OfficialTix

Aladdin opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 12 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and welcoming over seven million people worldwide. Its global footprint has expanded to include productions in Tokyo, Hamburg and London, in addition to the two U.S. productions.

About Aladdin

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the Academy Award®-winning animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly.

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer

