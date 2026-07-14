Kennedy Caughell to Release Debut Solo Album JUST THE BEGINNING

Center Stage Records will release Just the Beginning, the debut album from Kennedy Caughell – currently playing Jersey on the national tour of the hit Alicia Keys musical Hell's Kitchen – in streaming and digital formats on Friday, July 24. Just the Beginning, will feature both vintage and contemporary theater music.

Just the Beginning highlights a variety of stellar musicals in which Caughell has appeared, including Wicked (“I'm Not That Girl” / “Defying Gravity”), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (“(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”), 9 to 5 (“Get Out and Stay Out”), Waitress (“You Matter to Me”), and Paradise Square (“Heaven Save Our Home”). The album also includes “Janey with the Light Brown Hair,” a number cut from the Broadway production of Paradise Square. The Paradise Square tracks, both world premiere recordings, are arranged and orchestrated by the musical's composer Jason Howland. The album is produced by Robbie Rozelle, Brian Spector, and Kennedy Caughell. To pre-save or pre-add please visit orcd.co/justthebeginning.

Also represented are selections from classic musicals such as Company (“Being Alive') and Annie Get Your Gun (“I Got the Sun in the Morning”), in addition to newer works like The Notebook (“My Days”) and Violet (“Let It Sing”). The album's title number, a world premiere recording from the new musical Far from Canterbury, has music and lyrics by Danny K. Bernstein.

Just the Beginning features guest vocal appearances by Jason Gotay (Floyd Collins), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Shoba Narayan (Aladdin), and Isaiah Bailey (National Tour, The Phantom of the Opera).

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