Top Off-Broadway Shows for September 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What's happening off-Broadway? BroadwayWorld is here to guide you through the top picks for theatre this month. September brings a diverse array of productions to the Off-Broadway scene, including musical revivals, a one-man show, a parody and much more.. From a TV show-inspired production, to comedies and more there is something for every theatre fan to enjoy.

BroadwayWorld selects shows to feature based on a variety of factors such as popularity, critical acclaim, unique concepts, star power, and more. BroadwayWorld's senior editorial team closely follows the Off-Broadway scene to stay informed about upcoming and currently running productions. They consider a range of offerings each month, including musicals, plays, and more to provide a well-rounded selection of recommendations to readers. Their goal is to offer theater enthusiasts a comprehensive guide to the most exciting shows happening Off-Broadway each month.

Take a look at BroadwayWorld's recommendations for the best shows to catch off-Broadway in September!

Ghost of John McCain

September 3 - November 5, 2024

Soho Playhouse

As McCain contemplates a wonderful afterlife, he instead finds that “heaven” is inside within Trump's brain where, a "Greek Chorus" of iconic figures, including Hillary Clinton, Roy Cohn, Eva Peron, Teddy Roosevelt, Robert Jordan, and Lindsey Graham, rebel against the President's relentless demands for affirmation.

GET TICKETS

A Fairly Odd Musical! The Unauthorized Parody

Performances begin September 4, 2024

The Jerry Orbach Theatre

When you're an average kid who no one understands, life can be tough... Unless you have fairy godparents to grant your every wish!

Things are looking up for Timmy, until Doug Dimmadome (owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome) releases a new streaming service called Dimma+, filled with terrible reboots, remakes, spin-offs, and knock-offs.

With the help of his fairies, and YOU the audience, Timmy travels into the TV to get all of the shows canceled. Whether it’s Scooby Doo doing hallucinogens, a messy CatDog divorce, or Danny Phantom’s sexual awakening — Cosmo and Wanda will ruin your childhood with the wave of their wand!

Join all your favorite cartoons from the 90s and early 2000s (all grown up, just like you) to help Timmy save the entertainment industry in this all new musical parody.

GET TICKETS

See What I Wanna See

September 4- September 29, 2024

New Ohio Theatre

See What I Wanna See, a musical by Michael John LaChiusa, is based on three short stories by Ryūnosuke Akutagawa. The story unfolds like a classical Japanese screen painting, opening each act with a prologue inspired by Kesa and Morito, a pair of fatally contentious lovers. The first act, set in 1951, follows a murder in Central Park from contradicting perspectives where everyone’s truth may be a lie. Act two centers on a priest in 2002, wavering in his faith and creating a hoax about a miracle. His ruse attracts attention; however, the result is something he hadn't bargained for.

OOTB's production of See What I Wanna See features an all-AAPI cast of actors and elements inspired by traditional Asian theater practices, bringing LaChiusa’s Americanized adaptation into conversation with the Asian-American experience.

GET TICKETS

Our Class

September 12 - November 3, 2024

Classic Stage Company

Our Class follows ten Polish classmates, five Jewish and five Catholic, growing up as playmates, friends, and neighbors, who then turn on one another with life and death consequences. The piece comes at a time when the world is facing an increase in antisemitism across the globe. Our Class was a featured production of the 2024 Under the Radar Festival, and has received multiple award nominations: a Drama League Award Nomination for Outstanding Revival of a Play; an Outer Critics Circle Award Nomination for Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Play (Gus Birney); and a Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Projection and Video Design (Eric Dunlap). Critics raved about the New York Premiere production of Our Class at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM).

GET TICKETS

The Big Gay Jamboree

Performances begin September 14, 2024

Orpheum Theatre New York

From the Oscar-nominated producer of BARBIE and the delulu creator of the Off-Broadway hit TITANIQUE comes THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE, a big new musical comedy that’s pushing the envelope…and the gay agenda.

Help! Stacey’s fallen into a musical and she can’t get out. Last night, she got a little bit blackout drunk. This morning, she woke up in some b*tch ass Music Man world where everybody keeps bursting into song & dance, and where gay still just means happy. Maybe it’s a dream. Maybe it’s an allergic reaction to her birth control. Or maybe it’s Maybelline (don’t sue us! sponsor us? we’ll talk later). But if Stacey’s truly trapped inside a Golden Age musical, there’s only one way out: sing out! Or find the stage door. Whatever gets the most applause.

Starring the world’s second favorite Celine Dion, Marla Mindelle, The Big Gay Jamboree is here to make you laugh, make you cry laughing, and make you laugh crying.

GET TICKETS

Good Bones

September 19- October 13, 2024

Joseph Papp Public Theater/Martinson Hall

After winning the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for his play *Fat Ham*, playwright James Ijames' new production explores gentrification and the growing price of the American dream in his sharp and funny play, GOOD BONES. A work opportunity to revitalize the blighted neighborhood she grew up in has led Aisha and her chef husband Travis to buy and renovate a charming old house. But as everyone knows, renovation is expensive and stressful—both for buildings and the communities that surround them. Aisha’s young contractor Earl grew up in the area too, but his memories are of more than just dangerous streets and hollowed-out homes. When their purely professional relationship gives way to heated debate about who gets to stay and who has to go, Aisha is forced to reckon with the choices she’s made to get ahead and the painful, joyful, complicated ghosts that haunt her dreams…and her dream house. The Public’s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali directs this world premiere play about community, change, and the soul of our cities.

GET TICKETS

Vladimir

September 24- November 10, 2024

City Center Stage 1

Set against the backdrop of Putin's first term, 'Vladimir' delves into the harrowing journey of an independent journalist in Moscow. As she navigates the treacherous landscape of truth-seeking amidst increasing hostility, her resolve is tested to its limits. Erika Sheffer's poignant narrative explores the fine line between bravery and futility in the face of impending disaster. Directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan, 'Vladimir' offers a gripping portrayal of standing up to immorality, even when the odds seem insurmountable.

GET TICKETS

I'm Almost There

September 26- October 5, 2024

Minetta Lane Theatre

Love at first sight is easy; letting it through the front door is a goddamn Odyssey.

All he wants to do is let the perfect man in, but can he overcome his unhinged neighbor, a seductive cult, a self-obsessed vampire, and a cat intent on dragging him to hell?

From Audible and the award-winning producers of “Fleabag” and “Baby Reindeer,” directed by David Cromer, I’m Almost There is New York favorite Todd Almond’s rueful, hilarious and poignant modern love story in song about a man crossing a sea of doubts to find happiness… and good coffee.

GET TICKETS

Drag: The Musical

September 30-October 31, 2024

New World Stages Stage III

In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: No Lip Synching Allowed. Entertainment Weekly calls it, “drag at its best” and BroadwayWorld raves, “They hit the ball out of the park. Rowdy fun with the glamor of a Broadway musical.”

The “epic cast of drag, theater, and LGBTQ+ icons” (Entertainment Tonight) features Alaska Thunderf*ck (through 1/11/25), Jujubee, Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo, J. Elaine Marcos and features New Kids on the Block’s, Joey McIntyre (through 11/24/24).

GET TICKETS

Little Shop of Horrors

Now Playing

Westside Theatre (Upstairs)

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

GET TICKETS