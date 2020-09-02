Top 10 Tunes with Robyn Hurder

The MOULIN ROUGE! star shares her top 10 tunes with us!

Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.

Today's playlist is from Robyn Hurder! You may know Robyn as Nini from Moulin Rouge!

Listen to Robyn's playlist below!

Lost in Japan - Shawn Mendes

*I have been listening to this song on repeat since the album came out. It's such a sexy bounce jam. If I need a little foxy pep in my step, I put this on.

It Never Entered My Mind - Miles Davis

*I am a massive jazz fan. It is constantly playing in my house, whether I am cleaning, showering, cooking, playing games or doing crafts with my son... it's always jazz. This song puts me in an immediate trance. It's so gentle and beautiful and cozy...especially on a rainy day.

Say So- Doja Cat

*Who doesn't love this song?! Come on. It gives you those dance sparkle happy bop vibes. It's a perfect song to warm up to... like if I know I need to do some serious deep pliés and I really don't want to... this song will make me.

Pink Lemonade - James Bay

*Another song I have had on repeat since I first saw him perform it on SNL a couple years ago. It's a "dance like crazy in a t-shirt in undies in your bedroom alone, just thrashing around, letting it all out." Also, if you're really feeling on your leg that day... it's a real good tempo for fouettés.

Just One Of Those Things - Jamie Cullum

*Oh how I adore this artist. Not only is he a fierce jazz musician, he combines all my loves. He'll take Broadway show tunes and pop songs and convert them into a jazz style. I have a playlist of just his tunes. This one however is stuck in my soul. I love this standard so much... his arrangement of this is like he took Cole Porters sheet music, put it in a cannon of Big Band and blew it up. It's incredible.

Places We Don't Know - Kasbo

*This is my running jam. I discovered it on a random playlist on Google Play after I began running again after my bout with Covid in March. It has a perfect beat/sound to put you into a correct trance for running.

Right To It - Louis The Child

*This song kicked off the early summer days on my deck this year. This song is sunshine, bikini lounging, good vibes, and ice cold margaritas.

I Get Along Without You Very Well - Chet Baker

*When I talk about jazz playing in my house all the time, it's usually "Chet Baker Radio" that I put on. I've been in love with his music for years. This song is very special. The lyrics are based off the poem written by Jane Brown Thompson. They are heartbreaking... but so incredibly honest and true to love and heartbreak. Chet's arrangement is so simple, romantic and dreamy. I especially love the beginning. It's like opening your eyes and looking out the window to fresh fallen snow on Christmas morning.

Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head) - Renee Blair

*My son (Hudson) and I have our separate favorite songs... and then we have "Mom and Hudson's" favorite song. Right now, this is it. We sing the hook together and then dance to the verses. It's just a cute, sweet, catchy tune.

Chariot - Gavin DeGraw

*Another artist I have an entire playlist for. I love his music so much. This one however, will always be the top. It was the song that really made me fall for his music about 15 years ago.

