Top 10 Tunes with Nik Walker

Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.

Today's playlist is from Nik Walker! Walker has been entertaining us biweekly on The Chaos Twins with co-host Sasha Hutchings! You also might know him Motown the Musical, Hamilton, or Ain't Too Proud!

"The Real Me" by The Who

Just a good "start your day song," even if we weren't living thru the apocalypse. Especially when the weeks blur together and the malaise sets in, this one always gets me out of bed and into a morning stretch.

"Bring It On Home to Me- Live" by Sam Cooke

Name me a more soulful or honest or raw singer than Sam. Love this on days when I just need to close my eyes and pretend I'm back in a crowd grooving to live music again.

"Barrett's Privateers" by The Real McKenzies

I'm a black dude from Boston, I LOVE a good sea shanty. Great for taking a masked walk in the sunshine, or when you need to bang your head a bit, get out some stress.

"Keys (Marianna)/Keys (It's Alright)" by the Original Broadway Cast of Passing Strange

One of only two musicals that I willingly listen to outside of work. Good, cathartic rock and roll, and storywise, a loving example of humanity being good and accepting for a change.

"21 Guns" by the Original Broadway Cast of American Idiot

The other musical that I willingly listen to outside of work. Love the true Green Day version too, but this orchestration makes you feel like the world is worth fighting for.

"Come Rain or Come Shine" by Ray Charles

My wedding song.

"For Crying Out Loud" by Meat Loaf

So corny it hurts, but you can't deny the passion, the epic-ness, or the power of Meatloaf's vocals. Perfect for watching the sunset from your window with a Gold Rush in your glass.

"Locomotive Breath" by Jethro Tull

Heard this in the cold open to one of the Fargo S2 episodes. Kind of messed up, cuz the song is largely about death, but I find it hella motivating and fun. A wonderful song for a socially distanced run to the liquor store.

"Ramblin' Gamblin' Man" by Bob Seger

Featured prominently on the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" soundtrack- huge Tarantino fan here. Can't help but listen to this song and not feel stress free and cool. Brave enuf to take on life's mess... or at the very least a pandemic.

"(Don't Worry) If There Is a Hell Below, We're All Going to Go" by Curtis Mayfield

Such a raw and cynically beautiful groove about living in this multicultural madness and fighting off nationalism and tribalism on the daily. Oh PS #blacklivesmatter

BONUS TRACK: "Purple Rain" by Prince

Self-explanatory.

