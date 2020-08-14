Top 10 Tunes with Kimber Elayne Sprawl
Girl from the North Country star Kimber Elayne Sprawl shares with us her favorite tunes of quarantine!
Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.
Today's playlist is from Kimber Elayne Sprawl! Before the shutdown, Kimber was gracing the stage in Girl From the North Country as Marianne Laine.
Listen to Kimber's playlist below!
Do It by Chloe x Halle
This puts me in that grown and sexy mood. I want to pour myself a cocktail and groove every time I hear it. My friends and I learned the choreography on zoom together. We call it our friendship dance now.
Bad Remix by Wale feat Rihanna & On Chill by Wale feat Jeremih
I love a smooth sentimental hook over a ratchet beat. And I love anything that I can shake my little booty to!
Dreams by Fleetwood Mac
It's a classic! I get into my funky, pensive, hippie mood. I feel floaty and free anytime I listen to Fleetwood.
Don't Stop Me Now by Queen
I turn this on and shake out all the jitters and anxieties from my body. This song puts an instant smile of my face, fills me with joy, and I feel invincible!
Across 110th Street by Bobby Womack
This song fills me with soul. I think about the richness of Black Harlem over the decades. I think about my beautiful black people who've hustled everyday and have come so far against all odds. I think about 70's disco and wish I was alive then to cut a step on the dance floor!
Anna by Gunnar Madsen
I LOVE an instrumental moment. I play this when I want to feel something and I go deep into myself, my emotions, and my imagination. It's just so beautiful and I discover something new every time.
The Boys of Summer by Don Henley
Fun fact: 80's Pop Rock is one of my favorite genres ever! The stories! The Drama! That raw hard drum beat and the dangerous guitar! 80's Pop Rock is also the best for running.
Silly by Deniece Williams
The theater major in me just loves a good story song and Deniece provides on this track! It's all very complicated and beautiful at the same time and I love it.
Bad Blood by Nao
I just love this artist and I support everything she does, because it's fire. She's a thoughtful song writer with sweet tones. I put her on when I'm looking for a chill mood or when I'm cleaning.
Don't Say Your Sorry Again by Dinah Washington
Jazz is timeless and I feel timeless listening to it. Jazz opens up beautifully on a vinyl. I'll lay back and relish in Dinah's longing voice while she tells a good love story over a slick horn. It is so soothing with wine, a bubble bath, and candles.
