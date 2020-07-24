Top 10 Tunes with Kate Rockwell

Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.

Today's playlist is from Kate Rockwell! You might know Rockwell from her standout performances as Karen in Mean Girls, Skylar in Bring It On, Sherrie in Rock of Ages, or Margot in Legally Blonde!

Listen to Kate's playlist below!

Dance Monkey by Tones and I

This song got me from the day it came out. I love the beat, and since dancing has become...challenging....in quarantine, it turns my kitchen into my own private dance club (which is the best anyway because no one wants to watch me dance lol)

Chicken Fried by Zac Brown Band

This song says "summer" to me every single year and this one is no different.



Breathe by Alexi Murdoch

My number one go-to when I feel anxious, which I definitely feel these days. This album is my centering album, I listen to this when I do yoga or meditate.



Satisfied from Hamilton

Yes Broadway streaming! I listened to this album nonstop when it came out and it's had a real revival in my house since it came out on DisneyPlus!!



This Is America by Childish Gambino

I mean it's impossible to not get amped up listening to this in our current climate. It plays over and over in my head some days.



Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

Total transparency, this song is my husband's JAM and so it's on the list for him. He really rocks out to it, so I do by proxy, just showing support for my quarantine buddy.



Clean by Taylor Swift

Another oldie that brings my heart peace. Something about this song has always made me feel grounded.



My Oh My by Camila Cabello (feat. DaBaby)

This goes right after Dance Monkey in my "at-home-club" playlist. It's fire. That's what the kids still say right? Can I say that still?



I'm Ready by Sam Smith (with Demi Lovato)

THIS SONG IS A BOMB MUSICAL THEATER ANTHEM AND NO ONE CAN TELL ME DIFFERENTLY! Who DOESNT love belting this at the top of their lungs in their shower or their kitchen or out the window to innocent passers by who are just trying to walk their dogs in peace?



Some Nights by Fun

Another oldie that makes me feel like singing at the top of my lungs. Makes me remember good nights with my friends, who I MISS!! But this song makes my heart happy.

