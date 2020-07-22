Top 10 Tunes with Hailey Kilgore

What are your favorite Broadway stars listening to?

Introducing Top 10 Tunes! Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.

First up is Hailey Kilgore! You might know Kilgore from her Broadway debut as Ti Moune in Once on This Island. She also played Rapunzel in Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl in 2019!

Listen to Hailey's playlist below!

