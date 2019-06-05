2019 AWARDS SEASON
Tonys Talk: Fionnula Flanagan on How She Got Closer to Aunt Maggie Far Away

Jun. 5, 2019  

It's been over five decades since the first time that 2019 Tony nominee Fionnula Flanagan first graced a Broadway stage. The star of The Ferryman (nominated for nine Tony Awards) made her debut in 1968's Lovers. Now she's back on the stage eight times a week at the the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, where she is giving the performance of a lifetime as Aunt Maggie Far Away.

It is a huge role to learn. She's onstage longer than anybody else, and she talks a lot when she talks. - Fionnula Flanagan

Fionnula recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



