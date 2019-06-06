Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON
Tonys Talk: David Yazbek, Robert Horn & Scott Ellis Reveal How They Made TOOTSIE a Modern Woman
It's been almost four decades since Dorothy Michaels first won the hearts of audiences in movie theatres. A lot has changed since 1982, and David Yazbek, Robert Horn and Scott Ellis, the creators of the 11-time Tony nominated Tootsie, had a lot of work to do in reinventing the iconic character for the modern era. They rose to the occasion.
The trio recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about their instant connection as collaborators, why they think people love the story, and so much more. Watch the full interview below!
