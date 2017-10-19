Tony Winner Sophie Okonedo and More Join Cast of HELLBOY

The Daily Mail is reporting that Tony Award winner Sophie Okonedo has just signed on to the upcoming film 'Hellboy'. Joining her are Brian Gleeson and Alistair Petrie.

Okonedo recently wrapped up her run in the West End production of Edward Albee's THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA. She most recently appeared on Broadway in the 2016 revival of THE CRUCIBLE. She received a Tony Award for her performance in 2014's A RAISIN IN THE SUN.

According to IMDb, the film follows Hellboy to England, where he must defeat Merlin's consort and Nimue the Blood Queen. But their battle will bring about the end of the world, a fate he desperately tries to turn away.

Previously announced cast includes David Harbour as Hellboy and Milla Jovovich as Nimue the Blood Queen. A release date has yet to be announced.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

