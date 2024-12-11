Tony-Winner Shaina Taub Honored At The Workers Circle's Annual Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Workers Circle honored two-time Tony Award-winning songwriter and performer Shaina Taub with the Workers Circle Activism Award at the organization's Annual Benefit on December 9, 2024. Taub wrote and stars in Suffs, the Broadway musical based on the American women's suffrage movement, focusing on the historical events leading up to the ratification of the nineteenth amendment in 1920.

The evening's entertainment consisted of musical performances by Jo Lampert, Danyel Fulton, Nikki M. James, and Liana Stampur. They performed the following songs written by Taub: Keep Marching, Huddled Masses, and Still I Love. Actress and activist Nelini Stamp introduced Taub to guests.

"We're thrilled to honor Shaina Taub at this year's Annual Benefit. Shaina's remarkable contributions to the arts and her strong commitment to activism resonate deeply with the Workers Circle's mission,” said Ann Toback, CEO of the Workers Circle. “Her work, especially with Suffs, brings to life a vital chapter of American history, highlighting the importance of activism in shaping our democracy. We are excited to celebrate her achievements and the impact she continues to make in our shared pursuit of upholding our democracy.”

“I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Workers Circle with the Activism Award. As a storyteller, it's incredibly rewarding to see the story of Suffs resonate with audiences and inspire a deeper understanding of the fight for women's suffrage,” said Taub. “The Workers Circle's commitment to social justice and democracy aligns so closely with the values that inspired Suffs, and I am grateful to be celebrated by such a passionate and dedicated community. If you are moved by the story of Suffs, I urge you to honor the legacy of those who fought for our rights by ensuring you are registered to vote and make your voice heard.”

Taub is a two-time Tony Award-winning songwriter/performer, an artist-in-residence at The Public Theater, and a signed recording artist with Atlantic Records. She is currently starring in her musical Suffs on Broadway. For writing Suffs, she has won Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score, a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Book, Best Score and Best Musical.

Taub created and performed in musical adaptations of Twelfth Night and the Obie Award-winning As You Like It with the Public Works community that have been produced by London's National Theatre, the Young Vic, and hundreds more theaters worldwide. She performed Off-Broadway in Hadestown; Great Comet (Lortel nom.); and Old Hats, which featured her songs. She wrote the lyrics for The Devil Wears Prada, with music by Sir Elton John, opening in the West End this year. She's released three solo albums, and has a longstanding concert residency at Joe's Pub. Her television songwriting credits include Sesame Street, Central Park and the Emmy-nominated opening number for the 2018 Tonys, co-written with Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban. She received the Michael Friedman Freedom Award for activism as co-chair of the NYCLU's Artist Ambassadors.

The Workers Circle's Annual Benefit was held at The Prince George Ballroom, 15 E. 27th St., New York, NY 10016.

The Host Committee for the Workers Circle's 2024 Annual Benefit included Jesse Eisenberg, Jill Furman, Pete Ganbarg, Sam Gold, Matt Gehring, Jessica Hecht, Catherine Markowitz, Oskar Eustis, Michael Starobin, Rosalind Lichter, Stacey Weinstein, Leigh Silverman, Rachel Sussman and Steven Levenson.

About the Workers Circle

The Workers Circle is a national, secular, Jewish social justice organization founded by Eastern European immigrants who came to the United States fleeing autocracy and persecution, and seeking democratic freedoms and economic opportunities at the turn of the 20th century. That history drives our work for an inclusive democracy and human equality today. Our activism is rooted in 1,000 years of Yiddish culture and tradition. Through strategic social justice campaigns, vibrant Yiddish language classes, and interactive educational programs, we power a multi-generational community of activists that is building “a better and more beautiful world for all.” Learn more at www.circle.org.