Tony Winner Cady Huffman Launches 'Cady Did' Web Series

Monday Morning Productions and Tom Boy/Show Girl Productions is releasing the first episode of the streaming series "Cady Did", which stars Cady Huffman, Tony Award Winner for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for the Broadway smash, The Producers.

Co-Created and Executive Produced by Ms. Huffman and "He's With Me" Creator/Writer Jason Cicci, "Cady Did" features veteran actors of stage and screen, including Tony Award Nominee Veanne Cox, Scott Adsit ("30 Rock"), Joyce Van Patten ("The Bad News Bears") and Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black").

"Cady Did" is a wacky combination of crushed, big-city dreams and slow-cooked, small town charm which dares to ask the question: "Just who does she think she WAS?!"

The first season of "Cady Did" is told in 10, 6-10 minute episodes. Much like Larry David on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" our story follows the fictional Cady Huffman (played by Tony winner, Cady Huffman), an aging, D-List Broadway star. With no options left in the big city, Cady is forced to slink back to her small hometown after an embarrassing audition video goes viral. Humiliated and broke, she finds herself running a public access TV station with nemesis Betty Ann (played by Tony nominee Veanne Cox). Her big city brashness clashes with the simplicity of small- town life...and her overbearing mother (played by film icon Joyce Van Patten). As she navigates her struggle to save even a tiny bit of her dignity and reputation, Cady is forced to either grow up or give up. Much to her chagrin, she's never been a quitter.

Rounding out the cast are Annie Golden ("Orange is the New Black"), Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehardt (Aladdin), Joseph R. Sicari, Adam LeFevre, Todd Alan Crain, Lucy DeVito, Olli Haaskavi, Katy Wilson and Broadway veterans Deborah S. Craig, Robert Montano and Sean Martin Hingston.

The pilot episode of the 10-episode first season will be released online Sunday, February 2nd, which happens to be Cady's Birthday as well as Groundhog Day! Check out CadyDid.tv for details!

Cady Huffman's Broadway credits include a recent stint as Mama Morton in the long-running hit Chicago, The Nance (Outer Critics Circle Nom.), La Cage Aux Folles, Big Deal, Steel Pier and The Will Rogers Follies (Tony Nom.). Recent television credits include "Younger", "Difficult People", "Madam Secretary", "Blue Bloods", "Master of None", Cicci's popular web series "He's With Me" for which she won an Independent Series Award and "After Forever" for which she garnered an Emmy nomination as well as winning the Best Actress Award from the International Academy of Web Television.





