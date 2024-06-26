Tony-Nominee Geneva Carr To Celebrate The Release Of New Novel THERE'S NO MURDER LIKE SHOW MURDER At The Drama Book Shop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To mark the release of There's No Murder Like Show Murder, a new cozy mystery novel from Crooked Lane Books set at a small-town theater, Geneva Carr (Hand to God, Bull) will sit down with author and playwright Matthew Greene (writing under the pen name M.S. Greene) to discuss the new book, the theatrical inspirations behind it, and the hope that it will inspire readers to support local theater companies. The event will be held at The Drama Book Shop on July 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM.

Carr and Greene have collaborated on a number of projects in the past, including two workshops of new plays at Westport Country Playhouse in Connecticut. After the Covid-19 shutdown delayed a commission he'd received from the playhouse - the first official commission in the theater's history - Greene started working on another type of project to escape to the familiar backstage world that had been locked down. There's No Murder Like Show Murder - the first in The Backstage Mysteries series - is the playwright-lyricist's first novel.

"The book is a love letter to the countless people who make theatrical magic happen every day all over the country," Greene said. "It's the type of mystery that focuses on community over crime, and there's no community I love more than this one. So, when the opportunity came up to hold this event at the Drama Book Shop, I wanted to do it alongside someone else who believes in the importance of small town theater companies."

This special event with Greene and Carr will include a talkback, a reading, and a live podcast recording. Copies of the book will be available for sale at The Drama Book Shop in connection with the event. Another author conversation is planned at the Westport Public Library, in partnership with Westport Country Playhouse the following week on August 6 at 7:00 PM.

There's No Murder Like Show Murder is available for pre-order through Penguin Random House and will release July 23, 2024. The audiobook, narrated by Mia Hutchison-Shaw, will be available on Spotify and other audiobook outlets.

Tickets to the Drama Book Shop Event will go on sale June 30.

Geneva Carr: New York Theater: Hand to God (EST), Trevor (Lesser America), Just Sex (StageFarm), I Wanna Destroy You (At Hand Theater Company), Finding Claire (Theater for a New City), Rose's Dilemma (MTC), Clash by Night (Naked Angels), Betty's Summer Vacation (Playwrights Horizons), Boise (Rattlestick Playwrights Theater). Regional Theatre: North American Tour of The Vagina Monologues, Rabbit Hole (Huntington Theater), How the Other Half Loves, Time of My Life, Relatively Speaking (Westport Country Playhouse). TV: "Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell", "Elementary", "Blue Bloods", "Royal Pains", "The Onion News Network", "The Good Wife", "Rescue Me", "Person of Interest", "Hope & Faith", "Law & Order", "Sex and The City". Film: Creative Control, Completely Normal, It's Complicated, Love and Other Drugs, College Road Trip, Company Retreat, Then She Found Me, One Last Thing, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Undead, Alter Egos, Darkroom, High Maintenance.

Matthew Greene is a playwright, librettist, and lyricist whose works have been seen on both coasts and a few places in between. His play Thousand Pines had its world premier at Westport Country Playhouse (directed by Austin Pendleton), and the autobiographical Good Standingplayed at Theater Row as part of the United Solo Theatre Festival. Other plays include Gregorian (Working Artists Theatre Project), Adam and Steve and the Empty Sea (Plan B Theatre, New York International Fringe Festival), #Mormoninchief (New York International Fringe Festival), Job Well Done (national finalist, American College Theatre Festival), and Bread of Affliction (Society for the Study of Jewish American and Holocaust Literature). His work has been developed at Westport Country Playhouse, the Jerome Robbins Foundation Project Springboard, LiveRead, Apples and Oranges Arts, and the Working Artists Theatre Project. In 2020, he received the Stiles + Drew Prize for a new musical in progress and is currently under commission from Westport Country Playhouse for his play Beloved Son, directed by Chay Yew. His first novel - There's No Murder Like Show Murder - is due out this year from Crooked Lane Books. He is a proud member of the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop and has taught theatre to people of all ages in and out of New York City.