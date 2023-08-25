Tony Nominated Lyricist/Librettist Ellen Fitzhugh Passes Away

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Emmy, Drama Desk, and Tony nominated lyricist and librettist, Ellen Fitzhugh.

Her many musicals include: Paradise Found with Richard Nelson, Johann Strauss (ii), co-directed by Harold Prince and Susan Stroman; Herringbone with Tom Cone and Skip Kennon; Grind with Larry Grossman (Tony nomination), directed by Prince; with a new book by Brad Rouse, directed by Annette Jolles; Big Blonde with Kennon, developed at Playwrights Horizons and The Public Theatre; Paper Moon, with Marty Casella and Grossman; Muscle, with James Lapine and William Finn; Diamonds, a baseball revue; book and lyrics to Los Otros with Michael John LaChiusa, directed by Graciela Daniele.

Ellen wrote two lyrics within Adam Guettel’s Myths and Hymns; additional lyrics for Anthony Newley’s Chaplin; additional lyrics for Juno with Vineyard Theater; songs for sequels of The Brave Little Toaster with Finn; title song for MGM’s That’s Dancing with Larry Grossman and Henry Mancini; songs for Disney’s The Great Mouse Detective with Grossman and Mancini.

Ellen was a member of the Dramatists Guild.

Photo Credit: CTG/Craig Schwartz