Tony Nominated Lyricist/Librettist Ellen Fitzhugh Passes Away

Fitzhugh passed away in July 2023.

By: Aug. 25, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths
THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024 Photo 2 THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024
A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know! Photo 3 A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know!
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’ in HADESTOWN

Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Tony Nominated Lyricist/Librettist Ellen Fitzhugh Passes Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Emmy, Drama Desk, and Tony nominated lyricist and librettist, Ellen Fitzhugh.

Her many musicals include: Paradise Found with Richard Nelson, Johann Strauss (ii), co-directed by Harold Prince and Susan Stroman; Herringbone with Tom Cone and Skip Kennon; Grind with Larry Grossman (Tony nomination), directed by Prince; with a new book by Brad Rouse, directed by Annette Jolles; Big Blonde with Kennon, developed at Playwrights Horizons and The Public Theatre; Paper Moon, with Marty Casella and Grossman; Muscle, with James Lapine and William Finn; Diamonds, a baseball revue; book and lyrics to Los Otros with Michael John LaChiusa, directed by Graciela Daniele.

Ellen wrote two lyrics within Adam Guettel’s Myths and Hymns; additional lyrics for Anthony Newley’s Chaplin; additional lyrics for Juno with Vineyard Theater; songs for sequels of The Brave Little Toaster with Finn; title song for MGM’s That’s Dancing with Larry Grossman and Henry Mancini; songs for Disney’s The Great Mouse Detective with Grossman and Mancini.

Ellen was a member of the Dramatists Guild.

Photo Credit: CTG/Craig Schwartz



RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway and Television Actor Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away at 66 Photo
Broadway and Television Actor Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away at 66

According to various reports, Broadway and television actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away from a 'longstanding pulmonary issue.' He was 66 years old. 

2
Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away Photo
Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway and West End stage actor Chris Peluso has died.

3
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away

Tom Jones, best known for his work as the librettist and lyricist of The Fantasticks, has passed away. He was 95.

4
Broadway Alum Walter Charles Dies at 78 Photo
Broadway Alum Walter Charles Dies at 78

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing in Walter Charles, Broadway alum, and staeg and screen actor. He was 78 years old.

More Hot Stories For You

Tony Nominated Lyricist/Librettist Ellen Fitzhugh Passes AwayTony Nominated Lyricist/Librettist Ellen Fitzhugh Passes Away
Exclusive: Broadway's Best Share First Show MemoriesExclusive: Broadway's Best Share First Show Memories
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 25th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 25th, 2023
THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Hollywood StrikesTHE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Hollywood Strikes

Videos

Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Recommended For You