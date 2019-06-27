Tony Nominated Actor Max Wright Dies at 75

According to TV Guide, actor Max Wright died at age 75.

Wright is best known for his role of Willie Tanner on the 1980s television series ALF. He also appeared on many television classics, such as Cheers, Taxi, WKRP in Cincinnati, Buffalo Bill, Misfits of Science, Dudley, and The Norm Show. His film credits include All That Jazz, Reds, The Sting II, Soul Man, and The Shadow.

Wright also had a successful stage career, on Broadway and beyond. He received both a Tony nomination and Drama Desk nomination for his role in Ivanov in 1998, and won the Theatre World Award in 1979 for his performance in Once in a Lifetime.

His other Broadway credits include The Great White Hope (1968), The Cherry Orchard (1977), The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel (1977), Stages (1978), Once in a Lifetime (1978), The Inspector General (1978), King Richard III (1979), Lunch Hour (1980), and Twelfth Night (1998).

He also appeared in the Shakespeare in the Park productions of The Merchant of Venice and The Winter's Tale, both in 2010

