Tony Goldwyn and Savion Glover Will Helm Revised PAL JOEY on Broadway

Pal Joey, the Rodgers and Hart-John O'Hara classic musical, has been revised in a brand-new production that will be heading to Broadway in the 2022-2023 season.

The creative team for this reimagined Pal Joey includes Richard LaGravenese (new book), co-directors Tony Goldwyn and Savion Glover, choreographer Savion Glover, set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Natasha Katz and orchestrator/arranger/music supervisor Daryl Waters.

Adapting O'Hara's book so that the primary setting of the plot is a South Side Chicago nightclub in the 1940's and changing the character of Linda from a stenographer/clerk to an aspiring singer, has enabled the creative team, with the permission of the Rodgers and Hart estate, to interpolate some of that team's greatest songs into an already memorable score.

Additions to the score already highlighted by "Bewitched, Bothered, Bewildered" and "I Could Write a Book" include "Where or When", "The Lady is a Tramp", "It Never Entered My Mind", "My Heart Stood Still", "Falling in Love With Love" and "There's A Small Hotel" among others.

The producing team is led by Jeffrey Richards and co-produced by Funny World Productions, Willette Klausner and Irene Gandy.

SAVION GLOVER (Co-Director/Choreographer). Famous tap dancer, choreographer, and actor Savion Glover is the epitome of a living legend. Born in 1973, the tapping marvel has graced the stage since childhood. Broadway: Shuffle Along (Tony Award nomination), Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk (Tony Award for Best Choreography); Jelly's Last Jam; Black and Blue (Tony nomination); and The Tap Dance Kid (Broadway debut). A legendary hoofer, as a child he was privileged to dance and be guided by the great Bunny Briggs, Buster Brown, Lon Chaney, Gregory Hines, Sammy Davis Jr., Jimmy Slyde and Diane Walker. In addition to his Broadway career as a performer and choreographer, he has created many tap repertoires that tour worldwide, including Bare Soundz, Classical Savion, OM, STepZ, Solo in Time, Sole Sanctuary, Improvography, Footnotes, and Savion Glover's Holiday Spectacular. In addition to creating his ongoing bodies of work, he has enjoyed performing worldwide with jazz legends including McCoy Tyner, Roy Haynes and Jack DeJohnette. Film: Tap, Bamboozled, Happy Feet and Happy Feet Two.

TONY GOLDWYN (Co-Director) is an American actor, singer, producer, director, and political activist. He portrayed Carl Bruner in Ghost, Harold Nixon in Nixon and starred in the ABC legal/political drama "Scandal" as Fitzgerald Grant III. As a director, Goldwyn has directed four feature films, A Walk on the Moon, Someone Like You, The Last Kiss, and Conviction. He has also directed many episodes of television series such as "Without a Trace," "The L Word," "Dexter," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal." In 2014, he directed the pilot episode of the WE tv series, "The Divide," of which he also served as executive producer and co-created with Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard LaGravenese. On Broadway he has starred in Holiday, Promises, Promises, Network and The Inheritance.

RICHARD LaGRAVENESE (Book) is an Academy Award and Emmy Award nominated screenwriter and director. LaGravenese's screenwriting credits include The Fisher King (directed by Terry Gilliam), The Ref (directed by Ted Demme), A Little Princess (directed by Alfonso Cuaron), Unstrung Heroes (directed by Diane Keaton), The Bridges of Madison County (directed by Clint Eastwood), The Mirror Has Two Faces (directed by Barbra Streisand), The Horse Whisperer (directed by Robert Redford), Beloved (directed by Jonathon Demme), Water For Elephants (Francis Lawrence) and Behind The Candelabra (directed by Stephen Soderbergh). His screenwriting/directing credits include Living Out Loud, Freedom Writers, P.S. I Love You as well as the recent film adaptation of The Last Five Years.

DARYL WATERS (Orchestrator/Arranger/Music Supervisor) is a Tony Award-winning music supervisor/ orchestrator/arranger with Broadway credits that include The Cher Show; Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed; Holler If Ya Hear Me; Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk; Street Corner Symphony and A Civil War Christmas. He was the conductor for After Midnight; the orchestrator for Memphis and Bella; and dance music arranger for The Color Purple and Jelly's Last Jam. His composing credits include Noise/ Funk and Drowning Crow. In addition to his theatrical accomplishments, Waters became Eartha Kitt's music director in 1986, performing concerts with her on six continents over twenty-two years. He has also conducted and has arranged for many other stars, including Leslie Uggams, Sammy Davis Jr., Gregory Hines, Cab Calloway, Nell Carter, Patti Austin and Jennifer Holliday.