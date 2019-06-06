Tony Awards Will Release Student Rush Tickets for $100

Want to be where the action is on Sunday night? The Tony Awards have just announced that Student Rush tickets will be available for the Tony Awards!

NEWS: We're offering a limited number of student tickets to the 2019 #TonyAwards on June 9. Tix are $100 each + $6 service fee. Limit 2 per person, valid student ID required, in person at @RadioCity box office only. Black tie, please. - The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 6, 2019

The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 9, 2019 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

