Tony Awards Voting Has Officially Begun

Voting for the Tony Awards has officially begun. The Broadway League and the American Theater Wing previously revealed that voting is taking place from March 1 to March 15.

The New York Times reported that there are 778 Tony voters, but because voters can only cast ballots in categories in which they've seen all the nominees - and the pandemic prevented any spring theatergoing- there are fewer qualified voters than in a typical year.

There are 25 prize categories, and producers believe fewer than 400 people will qualify to cast ballots for best musical, with even less than that casting ballots for best play. Read the full story HERE.

It was previously reported that the delayed Tony Awards ceremony will be scheduled "in coordination with the reopening of Broadway,"

The nominees for best musical are Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical. The best play nominees are Grand Horizons, The Inheritance, Sea Wall/A Life, Slave Play and The Sound Inside.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Tony Award Productions