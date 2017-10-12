Tony Award-Winning Play OSLO to Be Adapted Into Film

The Daily Mail has just announced that Bartlett Sher and J.T. Rogers are in talks to produce a film version of Tony Award-winning play OSLO. The play is currently running at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London. Due to the intended cinema release, there will be no National Theatre Live screening of the play.

Oslo, J.T. Rogers' gripping new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, was awarded 'Best Play' at the 2017 TONY AWARDS and was winner of every 'Best Play' award on Broadway this season, including those given by New York Drama Critics' Circle, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle , Drama League, Obie and Lucille Lortel Awards.

In 1993, in front of the world's press, the leaders of Israel and Palestine shook hands on the lawn of the White House. Few watching would have guessed that the negotiations leading up to this iconic moment started secretly in a castle in the middle of a forest outside Oslo.

Oslo tells the true story of how one young Norwegian couple Mona Juul and her husband, Terje Rød-Larsen planned and orchestrated top-secret, high-level meetings between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords. Featuring dozens of characters and set in locations across the globe, Oslo is both a political thriller and the personal story of a small band of women and men struggling together - and fighting each other - as they seek to change the world. (Mona Juul is currently the Norwegian Ambassador to the UK - the first woman to occupy the role).

