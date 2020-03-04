Tony Award Nominee Hailey Kilgore Joins Cast of POWER Prequel

Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), announced today that Hailey Kilgore has joined the cast of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," playing Jukebox - a character fans of the franchise will recall - in a series regular role. The character of Jukebox first appeared in the original "Power" series portrayed by Tony(R) Award-winner Anika Noni-Rose.

Kilgore is best known for her performance as Ti Moune in the Tony(R) Award-winning Best Revival of a Musical "Once On This Island," for which she also received a Tony(R) Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Lead Role in a Musical. She recurred on NBC's "The Village," and will soon be seen in the Apple+ anthology series "Amazing Stories," premiering this month.

Jukebox, is a quick-witted, fiercely independent and strong teenage girl who hangs with the boys and takes no shit. She is Kanan's confidant - they keep each other's secrets and always have each other's backs. Jukebox is determined to forge her own path, scrapping and hustling to make money to launch her music career.

Kilgore joins previously announced cast Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis and Omar Epps.

"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" is executive produced by the creator of the hit original series "Power," Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Sascha Penn serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer on "Power Book III: Raising Kanan." Also serving as executive producers are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode's Chris Selak and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich and Kevin FOX with Rob Hardy executive producing and directing the premiere episode. Lionsgate TV produces the series for STARZ.

Hailey is represented by A3 Artists Agency, One Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Listen to Kilgore sing "Waiting For Life" from "Once on This Island" here:





