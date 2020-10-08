Tommy Rall, Dancer in KISS ME KATE and SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS Has Passed Away at 90

On Broadway, Rall performed in Miss Liberty, Call Me Madam, Milk and Honey and more.

The Hollywood Reported has reported that Tommy Rall, a film and stage veteran known for MGM musicals such as Kiss Me Kate and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, has passed away at age 90 of congestive heart failure.

Read the full story HERE.

On Broadway, Rall appeared in productions including Miss Liberty, Call Me Madam and Milk and Honey, and danced for choreographers such as Jerome Robbins, Agnes De Mille and Gower Champion.

He appeared on screen as Barbra Streisand's dance partner in the parody of Swan Lake in Funny Girl (1968), and also also worked in Gene Kelly's Invitation to the Dance (1956).

Patricia Ward Kelly, widow of Gene Kelly, wrote about Rall's death, saying that the "dance world lost a giant figure...Back in 1988, when I asked Gene what he thought about other dancers, he said, without hesitation, 'The best all-around dancer we had over at MGM was Tommy Rall. He could do anything and do it better than any other dancer.' "

"You have to love music and dance because this business is so difficult," he once said. "If you don't love the art and just want to be a star, then I think you're a dead duck. I don't think you could stand it otherwise."

Check out the full story HERE.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You