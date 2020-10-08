Tommy Rall, Dancer in KISS ME KATE and SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS Has Passed Away at 90
On Broadway, Rall performed in Miss Liberty, Call Me Madam, Milk and Honey and more.
The Hollywood Reported has reported that Tommy Rall, a film and stage veteran known for MGM musicals such as Kiss Me Kate and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, has passed away at age 90 of congestive heart failure.
Read the full story HERE.
On Broadway, Rall appeared in productions including Miss Liberty, Call Me Madam and Milk and Honey, and danced for choreographers such as Jerome Robbins, Agnes De Mille and Gower Champion.
He appeared on screen as Barbra Streisand's dance partner in the parody of Swan Lake in Funny Girl (1968), and also also worked in Gene Kelly's Invitation to the Dance (1956).
Patricia Ward Kelly, widow of Gene Kelly, wrote about Rall's death, saying that the "dance world lost a giant figure...Back in 1988, when I asked Gene what he thought about other dancers, he said, without hesitation, 'The best all-around dancer we had over at MGM was Tommy Rall. He could do anything and do it better than any other dancer.' "
"You have to love music and dance because this business is so difficult," he once said. "If you don't love the art and just want to be a star, then I think you're a dead duck. I don't think you could stand it otherwise."
Check out the full story HERE.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Patti LuPone Responds to Trump's White House Balcony Moment: 'I Still Have the Lung Power and I Wore Less Makeup'
Patti LuPone is at it again on Twitter, this time with a hilarious comment on a recent photo of Donald Trump. The photo shows Trump on the balcony of ...
VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Performs 'Let It Go', 'You'll Be Back' and More in Virtual Sing Along Event
Cohesity, Pure Storage and Special Olympics Northern California presented a virtual night out with Jonathan Groff! Groff sang famous tunes from Frozen...
VIDEO: See Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes in the New Trailer For Hallmark Film ONE ROYAL HOLIDAY
The first trailer has been released for One Royal Holiday, the upcoming Hallmark Christmas film starring Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit....
Thomas Jefferson Byrd Killed in Shooting in Atlanta
The Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot and killed in Atlanta on Saturday morning....
Trump Ends Negotiations On The HEROES Act; Equity Responds
Actors' Equity Association has released the following statement in response to Donald Trump's tweet asking the Senate to block all coronavirus relief ...
BWW Interview: How Alex Brightman Was Summoned Back for an Encore Performance as Beetlejuice
It's been 209 days since Broadway officially shut down and since Alex Brightman played his final performance in Beetlejuice at the Winter Garden Theat...