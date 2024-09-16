Tom Gold Dance To Perform At Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum And Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City-based Tom Gold Dance will give the World Premiere of a new work from Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold to music for solo piano of Emmanuel Chabrier on a program exploring the music of the Belle Époque and World War I with acclaimed pianist Peter Dugan in Calderwood Hall at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Sunday, November 3, 2024; and, for the third consecutive year, returns to the Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Family Auditorium at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, Thursday, November 14.

Additionally, Tom Gold Dance is appearing in the Tuesday, October 8 opening event of the Gardner's Manet: A Model Family exhibition and in tonight's event at The Morgan Library & Museum supporting its Crafting the Ballets Russes: The Robert Owen Lehman Collection, on view through Sunday, September 22.

The November 3 Gardner performance is sold out. JCC Manhattan performance tickets can be purchased at tomgolddance.org/mmjcc-2024.

Currently scheduled to perform November 3 are dancers Naomi Corty, Malorie Lundgren, and Noah McAuslin, all current members of New York City Ballet. A fourth dancer will be announced at a later date.

Artists of the JCC Manhattan performance will be announced at a later date.

Tom Gold has collaborated with the Gardner on multiple occasions, including in 2018 when the Museum commissioned Gold's Blind Revelry to Stephen Sondheim's rarely performed Concertino for two pianos in connection with the restoration of the Gardner's Farnese Sarcophagus, however the November 3 program represents the first time Gold is bringing regular members of the Company to the Museum. The World Premiere being presented on November 3 is set to selections from Chaubrier's 10 Pièces pittoresque (1881), as well as Habanera (1885), Feuillet d'album (1890), and Ballabile (1897).

The full program of the JCC Manhattan performance, featuring another World Premiere from Gold, will also be announced at a later date.

“We are so excited to return to the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, which, for the past three years, has anchored our fall programming and ensured the Company's year-round presence,” says Tom Gold. “We are also honored the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum has invited us to take part in such a unique musical exploration. We are especially grateful to share the stage with Peter Dugan, reaffirming our commitment to performing with musicians of the highest caliber.”

Information

Saturday, November 3 at 1:30PM, Calderwood Hall at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way, Boston, MA 02115. This performance is currently sold out, but visit gardnermuseum.org for any updates.

Thursday, November 14 at 7:30PM, the Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Family Auditorium at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan Saturday, 334 Amsterdam Ave at 76th Street, New York, NY 10023. Tickets, $32 general admission, are available exclusively at tomgolddance.org/mmjcc-2024.

About Tom Gold Dance

Tom Gold Dance was founded by former New York City Ballet soloist Tom Gold in 2008 to bring the past, present, and future of classical dance to audiences in New York and around the world. Through annual self-produced programs in New York City and other engagements, Tom Gold Dance aspires to the highest level of artistry expressed through a traditional classical dance vocabulary, including in more than two dozen original works by Gold, envisioned for and set directly on Company dancers, among the world's most accomplished. Tom Gold Dance has developed unique and site-specific programs with, among others, the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum; the Church of the Heavenly Rest in Manhattan; Fondazione Burri in Città di Castello, Italy; The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum; TurnPark Art Space in West Stockbridge, MA; and Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers. Besides Italy, Tom Gold Dance has also performed internationally in Bermuda, Bulgaria, Cuba, Israel, France, and Spain. The Company has conducted several residencies in the Berkshires, and has been awarded two CUNY Dance Initiative residencies through the Gerald W. Lynch Theater and On Stage at Kingsborough. Tom Gold Dance participated in the Annual Battery Dance Festival in 2020, appeared at Little Island in Hudson River Park in 2022, and made its debut at the Newport Dance Festival in Newport, RI in 2023, returning in 2024. In 2021, the Company created a series of promotional videos with the Penguin Random House imprint Riverhead Books. Learn more at tomgolddance.org.

About Tom Gold

Internationally recognized dancer, choreographer, and instructor Tom Gold is the Founder and Artistic Director of Tom Gold Dance. A 2016 National Choreographers Initiative participant, Gold has created original works for his eponymous company, as well as for Vassar College, the Bermuda Arts Festival, Oregon Ballet Theater, the New York City Ballet Choreographic Institute, St. Louis Ballet, and many other dance academies, companies, festivals, television, and special events, including the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Bravo series Odd Mom Out starring Jill Kargman, and the New York City Fringe Festival for which he won the 2016 award for Overall Excellence for his work in The Joey Variations: A Play With Dance. A 21-year member (1987– 2008) of New York City Ballet where he rose to the rank of soloist, Gold is the choreographer and performer of the 2wice Arts Foundation's DOT DOT DOT, an interactive iPad application by Abbott Miller of Pentagram.