Tituss Burgess-Hosted Cooking Competition DISHMANTLED Renewed by Quibi

The new streaming service Quibi has officially renewed Dishmantled, a new cooking competition show hosted by Tituss Burgess, for a second season!

Each episode starts with the cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs. They'll use their culinary prowess to identify the exploded dish and then race against the clock to recreate it. Whichever chef comes closest to the original dish wins a cash prize.

The series hails from Chopped creator/executive producer Linda Lea and Good Egg Entertainment, and Propagate-owned Electus.

"The first season of Dishmantled was ludicrous,' Lea said. 'We had so much fun making this crazy show and can't wait to get back in the studio with Tituss for another season. It's going to be a blast."

Tituss Burgess is best known for starring as Titus Andromedon on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but before that, he was a stage star. Past credits on Broadway include Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys and Good Vibrations. Regionally he was seen in The Wiz and Songs For A New World. He'll next be seen in Netflix's Dolemite Is My Name. His other film credits include voice roles in The Angry Birds Movie and Smurfs: The Lost Village.

