Tituss Burgess, Amber Gray and More Join Lineup for PLACE AND TIME Album

Tituss Burgess (he/him, Respect, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Guys and Dolls), Amber Gray (she/her), Telly Leung (he/him, Aladdin, Glee, Allegiance), and Tony Award Winner Daisy Eagan (she/they, Girls) join an all-star cast of Broadway performers on the upcoming musical theater pop album Place and Time.

The full cast features Courtney Bassett (she/her, The Great Comet; Starbird & the Phoenix), Burgess, Hannah Cruz (she/her, 1776, Hamilton), Eagan, Samy Figaredo (he/they, Transparent), Madsie Flynn (she/they, Heathers, Dave), Gray, Dylan Hartwell (he/him, Newsical), Troy Iwata (he/him, Be More Chill, Netflix's Dash and Lily), Amy Jo Jackson (she/they, Company XIV, The Brass Menagerie), Leung, Vanessa Robinson (she/her, Raisin), Greg Sullivan (he/him, Naked Boys Singing), Alysha Umphress (she/her, On the Town, American Idiot), Ellen Winter (she/they, 36 Questions)

Place and Time features songs by the 2021 Richard Rodgers Award winning musical theater writing team EllaRose Chary (she/her, TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix, The Doll Maker's Gift) and Brandon James Gwinn (he/they, TL;DR, Small Town Story, Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts). The duo are Dramatists Guild Fellows, Ars Nova Uncharted, & Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Triple R Residency alums and are currently being featured in NAMT's 33rd Festival of New Musicals. Their work is online at www.brandonandella.com and on instagram @thingsidontsayproject

The vision for the album is one of queer community: the songs are mostly queer-themed and the performers represent a spectrum of LGBTIAQ+ voices and allies in musical theater. It includes songs from the Chary and Gwinn catalogue with a b-side Original Cast Recording of their 2020 web musical How to Survive the End of the World.

The album was recorded in New York City, at John Kilgore Sound and Recording, with engineers M.P. Kuo (she/her) and Jabbath Roa (he/him), and at Teddy Kitty studios. It is co-produced by Kimberly Hyacinthe (she/her/they/them The Seance Machine).

More details about the album and its release will be announced later.

EllaRose Chary is repped by ICM Partners and Brandon James Gwinn is repped by WME.