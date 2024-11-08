Tierney Sutton To Celebrate Thanksgiving at Smoke Jazz Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tierney Sutton, the nine-time GRAMMY-nominated jazz vocalist, will return to SMOKE by popular demand backed by a sublime trio with pianist Christian Jacob, bassist Ricky Rodriguez, and special guest drummer Lenny White.

One of the most acclaimed jazz vocalists, Sutton is renowned for her voice and imaginative treatments of standards, and she has received GRAMMY nominations for every project she has released in the last decade.

About SMOKE

Located on Manhattan's Upper West Side at the junction of Broadway and 106th Street (aka Duke Ellington Boulevard), Smoke Jazz Club is one of New York City's premier live music venues. Renowned for offering top-notch programming of accessible, timeless jazz featuring legendary performers, modern masters and rising stars, Smoke stands apart with its candlelit dining room, stellar acoustics, and classic American cuisine. Founded in 1999, SMOKE also boasts a GRAMMY-nominated label, Smoke Sessions Records, and a celebrated streaming concert series, Smoke Screens. For everything else, visit SMOKEjazz.com.